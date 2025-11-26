Microsoft’s AI Chatbot Copilot To Exit WhatsApp In January 2026: What's Changing For Users?

In line with WhatsApp's revised platform guidelines, Microsoft has declared that its AI chatbot, Copilot, will no longer be supported on the messaging service platform from January 2026. Meta’s new policy prohibits AI chatbot providers from utilising the WhatsApp Business Solution, prompting Microsoft to pull its chatbot from the platform.

“This change is due to recent updates to WhatsApp’s platform policies removing all LLM chatbots from the platform effective January 15th, and as a result, Copilot will be discontinued…Copilot on WhatsApp will remain available through January 15, 2026. After that date, the service will no longer function,” Microsoft said in a blog post.