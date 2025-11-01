Microsoft To Use LinkedIn Data For AI Training By Default, Here's How To Opt Out

LinkedIn stated on its service page, "On Nov. 3, 2025, we’ll start to use some data from members in these regions to train content-generating AI models that enhance your experience and better connect our members to opportunities. This may include data like details from your profile, and public content you post on LinkedIn; it does not include your private messages. We rely on legitimate interest to process your data for this purpose. You can opt out anytime in your settings if you’d prefer not to have your data used in this way."

The move by LinkedIn to collect user data for AI training starting Nov. 3, 2025, officially affects members located in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland, Canada, and Hong Kong.

In countries like India, LinkedIn profiles have also been included by default in the AI training data pool. This means Indian users who have not opted out or specifically disabled the relevant data-sharing settings have their profile data and public content contributing to LinkedIn’s AI model improvements with or without their knowledge.