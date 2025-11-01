Microsoft To Use LinkedIn Data For AI Training By Default, Here's How To Opt Out
This data will also be shared with Microsoft and affiliate companies to improve targeted advertising. However, private messages will not be accessed for AI training.
Microsoft-owned LinkedIn will start collecting user data to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models from Nov. 3, 2025. The professional networking giant announced updates to its terms of service, revealing plans to use member data, including profile details and public posts, to enhance AI-powered features on the platform.
LinkedIn stated on its service page, "On Nov. 3, 2025, we’ll start to use some data from members in these regions to train content-generating AI models that enhance your experience and better connect our members to opportunities. This may include data like details from your profile, and public content you post on LinkedIn; it does not include your private messages. We rely on legitimate interest to process your data for this purpose. You can opt out anytime in your settings if you’d prefer not to have your data used in this way."
The move by LinkedIn to collect user data for AI training starting Nov. 3, 2025, officially affects members located in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland, Canada, and Hong Kong.
In countries like India, LinkedIn profiles have also been included by default in the AI training data pool. This means Indian users who have not opted out or specifically disabled the relevant data-sharing settings have their profile data and public content contributing to LinkedIn’s AI model improvements with or without their knowledge.
Steps To Opt Out Of Generative AI Training
Users can disable this feature through their account settings by following these steps:
Log in to your LinkedIn account.
Click on your profile picture at the top right corner of the LinkedIn homepage.
From the dropdown menu, select "Settings & Privacy."
In the Settings menu, check the "Data privacy" section to your left.
Under Data privacy, find and click on "Data for Generative AI Improvement."
You will see a toggle switch labeled "Use my data for training content creation AI models."
Toggle this switch off to opt out of allowing LinkedIn to use your data for training AI models.
Users concerned about privacy can also review and clean up their profile and public posts to limit sensitive information exposure. Additionally, they can delete uploaded resumes and manage their job application settings to further control what data may be included in AI training.