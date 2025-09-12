Microsoft To Redefine Ties With OpenAI As ChatGPT Maker Prepares Major Restructure

Microsoft and OpenAI have agreed to overhaul their partnership. This will pave the way for OpenAI to restructure into a for-profit company while Microsoft accelerates its own artificial intelligence ambitions.

The two companies announced on Sept. 11 that they had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set the framework for the “next phase” of their alliance. Details of the revised commercial arrangements were not made public, but both parties said they were working towards a definitive agreement.

In a joint statement, the companies said, “OpenAI and Microsoft have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the next phase of our partnership. We are actively working to finalise contractual terms in a definitive agreement. Together, we remain focused on delivering the best AI tools for everyone, grounded in our shared commitment to safety.”

According to Reuters, Microsoft first invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, followed by a further $10 billion in early 2023. Under the arrangement, Microsoft enjoyed exclusive rights to distribute OpenAI’s software through its Azure cloud services and had priority access to its cutting-edge models.