Business NewsTechnologyMicrosoft Says Azure Service Fine After Red Sea Cables Cut
ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Says Azure Service Fine After Red Sea Cables Cut

Microsoft said its engineering teams were working to mitigate the situation.

07 Sep 2025, 09:06 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Microsoft. (Image: Bloomberg)</p></div>
Microsoft. (Image: Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Microsoft Corp. said Saturday it’s no longer detecting issues with its Azure cloud platform after multiple international cables in the Red Sea were cut.

The company earlier advised that clients may experience increased latency, and that traffic traversing through the Middle East that originated or ended in Asia or Europe was being affected, according to a status update posted online. Microsoft said its engineering teams were working to mitigate the situation. The notice didn’t say how the cables were severed.

“Undersea fiber cuts can take time to repair, as such we will continuously monitor, rebalance, and optimize routing to reduce customer impact in the meantime,” Microsoft said earlier.

The Red Sea is a critical telecommunications route, connecting Europe to Africa and Asia via Egypt. Repairing subsea cables in the area can prove to be difficult, particularly since Yemen’s Houthis continue to attack vessels in the area.

ALSO READ

Microsoft Set To Dodge EU Fine With Offer To Unbundle Teams
Opinion
Microsoft Set To Dodge EU Fine With Offer To Unbundle Teams
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT