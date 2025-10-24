Microsoft Revamps Copilot With Personalised Memory, Edge Upgrades And Health Features

Copilot now stores important user information and is able to recollect it in subsequent conversations. Users can see, edit, or remove stored information whenever they prefer through the Memory and Personalisation settings. Microsoft added that the assistant can now draw from past conversations, giving instant context without requiring users to repeat what they have already said.

The update also extends Copilot’s reach by integrating third-party connectors. “By linking services like OneDrive, Outlook, Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar, Copilot makes it easy to search and find what you need across multiple accounts using natural language,” said Microsoft.

Health-related functionality sees a major improvement with Copilot for Health. When asked questions on health issues, Copilot will draw information from verified resources like Harvard Health. It can also match users with relevant doctors based on language, location, and specialisation preferences.

For education, Microsoft has introduced Learn Live, a voice-based learning feature that applies Socratic techniques. Instead of giving direct answers, Copilot encourages users to explore ideas through guided questioning, visual prompts, and interactive tools.

On the browser front, Edge gains a new Copilot Mode capable of summarising and analysing multiple open tabs. With agentic capabilities, it can even complete tasks such as booking hotels or filling out forms on a user’s behalf. Another addition, Journeys, groups past browsing sessions by topic, allowing users to revisit research or unfinished work easily. Both features come with opt-in privacy safeguards.

Copilot Search merges AI-generated answers with traditional web results in a single view, presenting responses with full source citations.

With these updates, Microsoft has positioned Copilot as a more personal, capable, and connected AI companion, one that can chat, collaborate, remember, and even assist in health solutions and learning.