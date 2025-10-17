Microsoft Powers Windows 11 PCs With AI, Adds ‘Hey Copilot’ Wake Word, Vision, Actions

Microsoft Copilot is becoming more conversational, akin to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, with a new voice-activated feature triggered by the wake word “Hey Copilot.” This opt-in feature requires users to enable it in the Copilot app settings. Upon activation, a microphone icon and chime appear, signalling that Copilot is listening.

The company is adding another hotword into the conversation — "Goodbye" — with which users can end the interaction with Copilot. They can also do so by clicking the ‘X’ icon or letting the session time out after a brief pause.