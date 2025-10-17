Microsoft Powers Windows 11 PCs With AI, Adds ‘Hey Copilot’ Wake Word, Vision, Actions
Microsoft is enhancing Windows 11 with a significant AI upgrade, aiming to transform Windows 11 PCs into AI PCs using the Copilot AI assistant. The company is introducing new AI capabilities into Windows 11 that will include “vision,” “voice,” and other key actions.
‘Hey Copilot’ Voice Feature
Microsoft Copilot is becoming more conversational, akin to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, with a new voice-activated feature triggered by the wake word “Hey Copilot.” This opt-in feature requires users to enable it in the Copilot app settings. Upon activation, a microphone icon and chime appear, signalling that Copilot is listening.
The company is adding another hotword into the conversation — "Goodbye" — with which users can end the interaction with Copilot. They can also do so by clicking the ‘X’ icon or letting the session time out after a brief pause.
Copilot Vision
Microsoft is introducing Copilot Vision, a feature that allows users to share their desktop or apps, enabling Copilot to analyse content, provide insights, and answer queries in real time. Copilot can also demonstrate tasks, offer gaming tips, assist with photo viewing, or help with travel itineraries.
Copilot can analyse entire documents, such as a full PowerPoint presentation, without needing to navigate slide by slide. Users can also ask Copilot to “show me how,” and it will highlight what to do next on the screen.
‘Ask Copilot’ Option In Windows Taskbar
For Windows Insiders, Microsoft is adding an “Ask Copilot” taskbar option, providing quick access to apps, files, settings, and Copilot’s Voice and Vision features. The feature integrates Copilot more deeply into the taskbar, providing one-click access to Copilot features. It can be enabled through the taskbar settings.
Copilot Actions
Windows Insiders will gain access to Copilot Actions, an agentic AI feature that allows users to describe tasks in natural language. Copilot will then attempt to execute them by interacting with desktop and web applications.
The feature gives Copilot permission to work with files in folders such as Documents, Downloads, Desktop, Videos, Pictures, and Music, helping users edit documents, resize photos, and more.