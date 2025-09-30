Microsoft Office Apps To Make Spreadsheets, Board-Ready Presentations With Just One Prompt

Ever had to stare emptily into the digital void as you slogged away getting a presentation ready for work? Or agonised over every data entry you had to include in your spreadsheet? Microsoft Office may be able to fix that. Users will soon be able to create presentations, spreadsheets and other documents by entering a prompt into the agentic AI feature which will then turn into the desired document.

According to a blog post from Microsoft's Corporate Vice President, Office Product Group, Sumit Chauhan on Tuesday, the feature will be available with the Frontier program for Microsoft Copilot's licensed customers and Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscribers.

The IT giant announced that it will be launching a "vibe-based" document generator in the form of 'Agent Mode' in its Microsoft Office applications and 'Office Agent' for its Copilot AI chatbot.

Agent Mode will be available for Excel and Word first with a version for Powerpoint "coming soon", according to the blog post.

Office Agent in Copilot will be able to make "polished" PowerPoint presentations and Word documents for the user via prompts that they type into the 'chat' section which will also be "coming soon" for Excel.

"Agent Mode delivers AI that can “speak Excel” natively. It’s built on the richness of Excel artifacts and OpenAI’s latest reasoning models — democratizing access to expert-level capabilities and making advanced modeling approachable for most everyone," the blogpost said.

The Copilot AI can assess results, fix mistakes and repeat the generation process over and over until it gets it right, using Open AI's GPT-5 model. It also shows each step its taking in real time in the side bar.

"Copilot shares a full summary of insights gathered and validation steps taken so you can continue to iterate with Copilot on the output," the blog post added.