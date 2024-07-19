Microsoft Global Outage Could Be Due To Malicious Attacks, Says Expert

Malicious attacks could be behind the Microsoft global outage currently affecting businesses, including stock trading platforms, banks and airlines, according to a cyber expert.

Hostile elements could be attacking the code, leading to systems failing, expert Anuj Agarwal told NDTV Profit in a telephonic conversation on Friday.

Microsoft Inc. reported an outage in its cloud services early on Friday after first instances appeared in the US on Thursday night. The glitches, attributed to failure of Microsoft services including Azure and 365, affected life from US to Asia.

Major cloud providers like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft typically conduct proper testing when planning updates, Agarwal said. However, there might be a deeper underlying issue, possibly related to the ongoing global crisis, he said.

It's becoming increasingly common to experience frequent outages every quarter, said Anuj Agarwal a cyber expert. "Each time, they attribute it to technical issues or other reasons."