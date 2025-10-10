Microsoft Engineer Leaves After 13 Years Over Ties To Israeli Military

A Microsoft engineer, identified as Scott Sutfin-Glowski, has resigned after 13 years at the company. He cited Microsoft’s cloud work with the Israeli military as the reason. In a message to colleagues, Glowski condemned the ongoing war in Gaza.

“Today, the ceasefire in Gaza finally takes effect after two years of genocide, but the atrocities, human rights abuses, war crimes, apartheid, and occupation continue,” he wrote in a message to colleagues, CNBC reported on Thursday.

In his comments, Glowski said that the Microsoft executives refused to discuss the issue and called for accountability.

“I can no longer accept what may be the worst atrocities of our time,” he wrote.

Glowski, a principal software engineer, told his colleagues on Thursday that this will be his last week at Microsoft.

In his resignation letter, he cited a February Associated Press report stating that the Israeli military held at least 635 Microsoft subscriptions. He also claimed most are still active.