Microsoft Ends Free Support For Windows 10: What Can Users Do Next?
Microsoft Corporation has finally ended free support for its last generation operating system (OS) Windows 10 on Tuesday, marking an end to a 10-year journey.
Microsoft will stop offering free support for Windows 10 users, even though the OS still has a 40% market share among Windows PC users, which is marginally lower than Windows 11, the current generation OS.
What Does This Mean For Users?
The end of free support for Windows 10 means users will no longer receive free updates, technical assistance or security fixes.
Nothing much will change for existing Windows 10 users operationally. However, the cessation of software updates and security fixes could make the PC vulnerable to malware and other cybersecurity risks going forward.
What Can Users Do Now?
Microsoft has urged everyone using Windows 10 to upgrade to Windows 11, the current generation OS launched in 2021.
Although Windows 10 has historically received more rave reviews than Windows 11, Microsoft wants everyone to use the latter for a more seamless experience and continuous support.
Windows 11, however, would require a higher-end PC, and if your computer is less than eight years old, it will likely have difficulty running the OS smoothly.
Can I Still Use Windows 10?
And if your current hardware is indeed unable to run Windows 11, you can opt for Microsoft's extended security updates (ESU) program, which will ensure (paid) support for Windows 11 until 2026.
The extended support program costs $30, which is a one-time payment.
What's Next For Windows?
The end of free support for a Windows version usually signals that Microsoft is working on building the next generation of OS.
In 2021, the company stopped support for Windows 8.1 and in 2020, support for Windows 7. This coincided with the launch of Windows 11.
While it might require a few more years for Microsoft to launch Windows 12, which will likely be incorporated around AI and Co-Pilot services.