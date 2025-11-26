Microsoft Bets On 'AI Micro Degrees' To Upskill Tech Talent Pool In India

Microsoft has trained over 5.6 million people through its AI micro degrees, according to a blogpost from the company on Wednesday. The firm stated that the degree program aims to bridge the gap between education and employability.

The firm offers a one-year micro-degree called ‘AI Programming Assistant’, which are available across 33 National Skill Training Institutes in India.

The degree is offered by Microsoft in partnership with the Directorate General of Training at the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

These efforts are a part of Microsoft's program to train 10 million Indians by 2030. This is in line with the firm's 'Microsoft Elevate' program which involved it spending $5 billion to democratise AI skilling across the globe.

“India stands at a defining moment in its AI journey and what sets this moment apart is the nation’s resolve to make AI opportunity inclusive. At Microsoft, we see skilling as the cornerstone of this transformation," Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia said.

"By combining India’s scale of talent with its strong digital foundation and by partnering with the Government of India, MSDE, and DGT, we are embedding AI learning into vocational institutions and communities nationwide," he added.