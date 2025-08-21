Microsoft AI CEO Bats For AI Consciousness: 'Build AI That Makes Someone's Life Better'
Microsoft AI CEO Suleyman has noted that Seemingly Conscious AI has been 'keeping him up at night.'
Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman wants to build artificial intelligence that makes someone's life better, not AI that pretends it wants a life of its own, amongst reports of rise in AI psychosis and unhealthy attachment.
He hopes that the industry follows that too. The Microsoft AI CEO has joined the conversation on Seemingly Conscious AI, after White House official spearheading America's AI policies, David Sacks, discussed 'AI psychosis' during an episode of the 'All-In Podcast' published recently.
Suleyman has noted that Seemingly Conscious AI has been keeping him up at night, adding, 'I'm worried. What it is, why I'm worried, and why thinking about this can lead to a better vision for AI. One thing is clear: doing nothing isn't an option," he wrote on his LinkedIn profile.
The Seemingly Conscious AI or SCAI is the illusion than an AI is a conscious entity. "It's not - but it replicates markers of consciousness so convincingly that it seems indistinguishable from you or I claiming we're conscious," said Suleyman.
The Microsoft AI CEO bats for AI consciousness. He highlighted that there is zero evidence of AI consciousness today, but its social impacts are certainly there.
Suleyman noted that consciousness is one foundation of human rights, moral and legal and our focus should be on protecting the wellbeing and rights of humans, animals, and nature on planet Earth. "SCAI complicates that," he added.
He noted that reports of AI psychosis, and unhealthy attachment keep rising. "As hard as it may be to hear, this is not something confined to people already at-risk of mental health issues. It's something that could affect and manipulate any one of us. Dismissing these as fringe cases only help them continue," said Suleyman.
Solutions For AI Companies
Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman shared solutions for better AI consciousness and best practices for AI usage. Suleyman noted that, first and foremost, AI companies shouldn’t claim or encourage the idea that their AIs are conscious. Their AIs shouldn't either.
"As an industry, we need to share best practices to help guard against this - interventions, limitations, guardrails that prevent the perception of consciousness, or refute that perception if a user develops it," he added.
He noted that we need to be building a positive vision of AI that supports what it means to be human. "AI should optimize for the needs of the user - not ask the user to believe it has needs itself. Its reward system should be built accordingly," he added. Suleyman warned that this deserves our immediate attention, as AI development accelerates by the month, week, and day.