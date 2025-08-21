Microsoft AI CEO Bats For AI Consciousness: 'Build AI That Makes Someone's Life Better'

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman wants to build artificial intelligence that makes someone's life better, not AI that pretends it wants a life of its own, amongst reports of rise in AI psychosis and unhealthy attachment.

He hopes that the industry follows that too. The Microsoft AI CEO has joined the conversation on Seemingly Conscious AI, after White House official spearheading America's AI policies, David Sacks, discussed 'AI psychosis' during an episode of the 'All-In Podcast' published recently.

Suleyman has noted that Seemingly Conscious AI has been keeping him up at night, adding, 'I'm worried. What it is, why I'm worried, and why thinking about this can lead to a better vision for AI. One thing is clear: doing nothing isn't an option," he wrote on his LinkedIn profile.

The Seemingly Conscious AI or SCAI is the illusion than an AI is a conscious entity. "It's not - but it replicates markers of consciousness so convincingly that it seems indistinguishable from you or I claiming we're conscious," said Suleyman.