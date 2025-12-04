Micron To Discontinue Crucial RAMs And SSDs, Pivot Focus To AI Data Centres

In a major development in the computer hardware space, Micron has announced it will discontinue the Crucial consumer brand, which used to sell computer RAM and SSDs.

Micron, which is a key player in the technological supply chain, said it will no longer make memory and storage services units for Crucial, whose products will cease to exist in the market, the company said in an official statement.

Although the company confirmed that Crucial will continue to honour warranty service and support for existing products, its products will no longer be available at major retailers worldwide.

Micron's announcements come as part of the company's pivot towards artificial intelligence.

NDTV Profit reported last month that the rise of AI has led to an insatiable demand for high-performance memory to power AI models and data centres. This has led to an unprecedented surge in RAM prices, with Rs 3,000 units getting sold for Rs 10,000 in India.

Sumit Sadana, Micron’s executive vice president and chief business officer, cited the "surge in demand" from data centres as the primary driver for the restructuring

"Micron has made the difficult decision to exit the Crucial consumer business in order to improve supply and support for our larger, strategic customers in faster-growing segments," Sadana said in a statement.

The decision marks the end of a 29-year run for the Crucial brand, which had become quite popular for PC enthusiasts and DIY builders.

With Crucial out of the picture, it remains to be seen whether other RAM companies follow suit, with Taiwanese brands like GSkill and Adata coming into focus.

At a time when the entire supply chain is evolving, how big companies like Corsair or Gigabyte adapt to these changes may also dictate the road ahead for the PC hardware industry.