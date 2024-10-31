Meta Warns Of Worsening AI Losses After Sales Narrowly Beat

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg will ramp up heavy investments in AI and other futuristic technologies, continuing a years-long tug-of-war between the company’s long-term bets and the core advertising business that provides the vast majority of Meta’s revenue.

Zuckerberg warned investors Wednesday that Meta will continue to spend significantly on infrastructure and other projects like the metaverse and AI-powered glasses, efforts he believes are core to the company’s future. That will be supported by the ads business, which isn’t generating the kind of momentum Wall Street expected.

Shares fell more than 4% in premarket trading on Thursday before New York exchanges opened. The stock had closed 0.25% lower at $591.80 on Wednesday.

“We’re seeing AI have a positive impact on nearly all aspects of our work, from our core businesses to new services and computing platforms,” the Meta chief executive officer said during its third quarter earnings call. “There are lots of opportunities to use new AI advances to accelerate our core business.”