Meta Smart Glasses Opens Up 'Developer Preview' Options — What Users Can Access Now

The preview is for "early development and exploration", so the toolkit can be further built upon using feedback.

"During the preview, you’ll be able to access the toolkit, build prototypes, test sensor-based experiences, and distribute to testers using our beta testing platform in the Wearables Developer Center," the release said.

Publishing will be available to limited audiences in the preview phase so that Meta can "responsibly test, learn and refine" its toolkit.

Users will have early access to a software development kit, which will streamline their development process, with pre-built libraries and sample apps, access to documentation, which will help them have a look at API architecture, available endpoints, data structures, and best practices as well as dedicated testing tools and environments.

That last feature will help developers test their applications in controlled and isolated settings, and identify and resolve any potential issues before making them generally available.

"We’re launching the preview ahead of opening up publishing to general availability in 2026, so you’ll have ample time to familiarise yourself with the platform and test building out unique integrations," the release said.