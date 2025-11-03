Meta Rejects Allegations Of Using Porn For AI Training: 'Videos Were For Personal Use'

Meta has strongly rejected claims that it utilised pirated adult videos for training its AI systems. The company’s response comes amid the hearing of a lawsuit filed by Strike 3 Holdings, an adult film producer, in a California court.

The company has alleged that Meta's corporate IP addresses were used for downloading nearly 2,400 adult movies via BitTorrent. The adult film company has filed a lawsuit against Meta, possibly seeking damages over $350 million, as per TorrentFreak.

As per the lawsuit, Meta unlawfully downloaded at least 2,396 of its “award-winning, critically acclaimed adult motion pictures” to train its AI systems, including the Meta Movie Gen and the Large Language Model (“LLaMA”), alongside other AI models dependent on video content for training.

Meta has urged the US District Court to throw out the case, arguing that Strike 3 shared "no facts to suggest that Meta has ever trained an AI model on adult images or video, much less intentionally so."

"Plaintiffs go to great lengths to stitch this narrative together with guesswork and innuendo, but their claims are neither cogent nor supported by well-pleaded facts," Meta said.

Meta dismissed the accusations as “nonsensical and unsupported,” pointing out that Strike 3 has a record of filing thousands of lawsuits and has even been described by some as a “copyright troll” pursuing cases for profit, reported Ars Technica, an online tech news platform.

"The far more plausible inference to be drawn from such meager, uncoordinated activity is that disparate individuals downloaded adult videos for personal use,” said Meta