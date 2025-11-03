Meta Rejects Allegations Of Using Porn For AI Training: 'Videos Were For Personal Use'
Adult film producer, Strike 3 Holdings, has alleged Meta's corporate IP addresses were used to download nearly 2,400 adult movies
Meta has strongly rejected claims that it utilised pirated adult videos for training its AI systems. The company’s response comes amid the hearing of a lawsuit filed by Strike 3 Holdings, an adult film producer, in a California court.
The company has alleged that Meta's corporate IP addresses were used for downloading nearly 2,400 adult movies via BitTorrent. The adult film company has filed a lawsuit against Meta, possibly seeking damages over $350 million, as per TorrentFreak.
As per the lawsuit, Meta unlawfully downloaded at least 2,396 of its “award-winning, critically acclaimed adult motion pictures” to train its AI systems, including the Meta Movie Gen and the Large Language Model (“LLaMA”), alongside other AI models dependent on video content for training.
Meta has urged the US District Court to throw out the case, arguing that Strike 3 shared "no facts to suggest that Meta has ever trained an AI model on adult images or video, much less intentionally so."
"Plaintiffs go to great lengths to stitch this narrative together with guesswork and innuendo, but their claims are neither cogent nor supported by well-pleaded facts," Meta said.
Meta dismissed the accusations as “nonsensical and unsupported,” pointing out that Strike 3 has a record of filing thousands of lawsuits and has even been described by some as a “copyright troll” pursuing cases for profit, reported Ars Technica, an online tech news platform.
"The far more plausible inference to be drawn from such meager, uncoordinated activity is that disparate individuals downloaded adult videos for personal use,” said Meta
The company added that over the years, some of its staff, contractors, or visitors might have occasionally used Meta’s internet connection for “personal use”.
Meta further pointed out that the terms of service for Meta AI “explicitly prohibit users from attempting to generate adult content or pornography.” It undermines the lawsuit’s claim that such material might have been used to train its AI models, the tech giant noted.
Meta also responded to Strike 3’s assertion that it should have exercised stricter oversight of its network, arguing that “Monitoring every file downloaded by any person using Meta’s global network would be an extraordinarily complex and invasive undertaking.”
In recent years, several AI firms have faced a wave of lawsuits accusing them of using publicly available data to train their models. Meta, in particular, has been targeted by authors in both the United States and France, who allege the company relied on their copyrighted material to develop its large language models.