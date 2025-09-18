Meta Ray-Ban Display AI Glasses: Price, Where To Buy, India Availability, Specs, What They’re Capable Of

The Meta Ray-Ban Display AI glasses are now equipped with a heads-up, in-lens display, which shows up when users want to see something and turns off when not in use. The display is particularly useful for short interactions. It is positioned close to the lower edge of the right lens and has a resolution of 600 x 600 pixels, with a 20-degree field of view and 5,000 nits max brightness.

What’s new is the capability of showing answers/responses on-screen instead of just hearing them being read back. Users can view texts, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram messages, or Reels and do video calling from WhatsApp/Messenger. The device also comes with live captions and translation functionalities.

Using the pedestrian navigation feature, users can choose a destination and receive step-by-step walking instructions along with a visual map on the glasses. The feature is limited to a few cities only.

Users can also view the music playing on the display and use thumb swipes (left or right) to browse through songs or pinch fingers and twist the wrist to adjust the volume.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display features a 12MP camera with 3x zoom capabilities. It can take images with a resolution of up to 3,024 x 4,032 pixels and record videos at 1,080p resolution at 30 frames per second. It also comes with camera viewfinder and zoom features.

Meta’s new smart glasses come with 32GB of internal storage. According to the company, it can store around 1,000 photos and 100 videos of 30 seconds each.