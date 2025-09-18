Meta Launches Next-Generation Smart Glasses With Built-In Display And AI Features

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has launched the company’s latest wearable technology, a new pair of Ray-Ban smart glasses featuring a miniature display and artificial intelligence capabilities. The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses were launched at an event on Sept. 17.

According to CNN, the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses aim to reduce dependence on traditional phone screens, allowing wearers to interact directly with Meta’s AI tools and their digital content through a device that looks much like everyday spectacles or sunglasses. The launch underscores Meta’s drive to weave its AI systems into daily life as it competes with rivals in the race to build the most advanced and widely used models.

“Glasses are the ideal form factor for personal superintelligence, because they let you stay present in the moment while getting access to all of these AI capabilities that make you smarter, help you communicate better, improve your memory, improve your senses, and more,” Zuckerberg said, according to Reuters.