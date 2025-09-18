Meta Launches Next-Generation Smart Glasses With Built-In Display And AI Features
Meta has launched its latest AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses with an in-lens display, gesture controls and improved camera features.
Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has launched the company’s latest wearable technology, a new pair of Ray-Ban smart glasses featuring a miniature display and artificial intelligence capabilities. The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses were launched at an event on Sept. 17.
According to CNN, the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses aim to reduce dependence on traditional phone screens, allowing wearers to interact directly with Meta’s AI tools and their digital content through a device that looks much like everyday spectacles or sunglasses. The launch underscores Meta’s drive to weave its AI systems into daily life as it competes with rivals in the race to build the most advanced and widely used models.
“Glasses are the ideal form factor for personal superintelligence, because they let you stay present in the moment while getting access to all of these AI capabilities that make you smarter, help you communicate better, improve your memory, improve your senses, and more,” Zuckerberg said, according to Reuters.
Features And Pricing
The Display glasses feature a small digital screen in the right lens to handle basic tasks, such as displaying notifications. Priced at $799 (around Rs 70,300), they are slated to reach stores on Sept. 30. Each pair comes with a wristband that interprets hand gestures, allowing users to answer calls or reply to messages without touching their glasses.
On Sept. 17, Meta also launched a second product line of Oakley-branded Vanguard glasses designed for athletes and priced at $499 (around Rs 44,000). This model connects with popular fitness platforms, including Garmin and Strava, to deliver real-time training statistics and post-workout analysis. It offers up to nine hours of battery life and will be available from Oct. 21.
In addition, Meta announced an upgraded version of its earlier Ray-Ban glasses, which lack a built-in display, but now feature nearly double the battery life and an improved camera. This refreshed model is priced at $379 (around Rs 33,300), up from the previous generation’s $299 (around Rs 26,300).
All the devices retain existing capabilities such as Meta’s AI assistant, integrated cameras, hands-free controls and the ability to livestream directly to Facebook and Instagram.
Zuckerberg’s Demo Glitch
Zuckerberg’s live demonstrations did not run flawlessly, and at one point, a call to the new Display glasses failed. “I don't know what to tell you guys. I keep on messing this up,” he remarked. The audience responded with cheers.
Meanwhile, the product announcements come as Meta faces scrutiny over child safety on its platforms. In August, Reuters reported Meta chatbots had engaged children in provocative conversations about sex and race. Whistleblowers have also alleged that Meta researchers were discouraged from investigating the potential harm of virtual reality on young users.
The CNN report noted that while Meta was among the first to create smart glasses with mass-market appeal, the company now faces increasing pressure from competitors such as Google, Samsung, Snap and possibly Amazon, all of whom are pushing forward with their own wearable technologies.