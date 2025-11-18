Meta Launches Content Protection For Facebook Reels Creators

Meta has introduced a content protection tool for reels creators on Facebook to safeguard their work from being used by others without their permission so others do not unfairly benefit off of their original work.

The social media conglomerate stated that the feature screens content feeds on Instagram and Facebook for the creators' work and notifies them so they can take further steps, according to a blog post from the company.

To avail this feature, users need to first enroll, after which every original reel they post on Facebook will automatically receive coverage under the protection feature. Reels posted by creators before they enrolled can also be protected, but users need to manually select them to commence coverage.

"Content protection uses the same matching technology as Meta's Rights Manager to detect potential matches to your reels, but it is mobile-first and designed specifically with creators in mind," the blog post said.

The feature can make distinctions between full and partial matches and updates the user whenever it detects a match and reveals details about it to the user, such as views on the reel, follower count of the account, monetisation status and similarity percentage among other elements. The user can choose to take action as they see fit.

There are three main actions they can take at this point, the first is to track: keep the matching reel visible and monitor its metrics. For eligible matches, the creator can also add attribution links, which would include the 'Original by' label on the reel linking back to the user's account.

The second involves blocking it so that the reel is not visible to others on Facebook and Instagram, this won't result in "a direct disciplinary action" against the creator, the post said.

The third would be releasing the claim, making the reel visible to others and removing it from the match dashboard so that the original creator can no longer track details and performance metrics.