Meta Introduces 'Teen Accounts' On Instagram With Built-In Protections

Meta Platforms Inc. has announced that it is introducing Instagram 'Teen Accounts', which will come with new "built-in protections." The new account experience mainly targets teenagers under the age of 16 years, bringing with it several changes to how they interact on Instagram.

Account holders under the age of 16 years will automatically have their accounts reconfigured to 'Teen Accounts'. This will work retroactively as well as for any new users joining the social media platform. The platform will now limit who can contact such users and the content they see, while still providing avenues to explore their interests.

The 'Teen Accounts' come with parental restrictions, which include the following: