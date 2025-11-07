Meta Internal Files Suggest Up To $16 Billion Revenue From Scam Ads: Report

Meta is reportedly earning billions from running fraudulent advertisements across Facebook and Instagram, according to a report. The US tech giant projected that nearly 10% of its annual revenue, around $16 billion, in 2024 came from advertisements linked to scams and banned goods, Reuters reported, citing internal company documents.

The documents indicate that for at least three years, Meta failed to detect and block a surge of fraudulent ads across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, exposing users to fake investment schemes, illegal online casinos and prohibited medical products.

One document showed Meta estimated that users were shown about 15 billion “higher risk” scam advertisements every day in December 2024. Another document indicated Meta earns around $7 billion in annualised revenue every year from this category alone, the report added.

As per the Reuters report, Meta’s systems flagged many of the ads as suspicious. However, the company only bans advertisers if its automated tools are at least 95% certain they are committing fraud. Where the likelihood of fraud is lower, Meta instead charges those advertisers higher prices, described in the documents as “penalty bids.” The goal was to disincentivise suspect advertisers by making scam campaigns more expensive to run.