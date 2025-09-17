Meta Connect 2025: Event And Keynote Date And Time In India, US, UK, How To Watch, What To Expect

Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote at Meta Connect 2025 is expected to provide an overview of the newest developments in AI, virtual reality, and wearable technology.

Meta Hypernova, also referred to as Ray-Ban Meta Display smart glasses, are an advanced version of smart glasses expected to be revealed at the event. They are tipped to blend the functionalities of a smartphone and smartwatch and come with a gesture band.

Meta could also unveil the third-generation Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, and they could come with Meta AI assistant, built-in cameras and speakers, and improved battery life.

Meta is also anticipated to reveal a new set of AI-enabled Oakley smart glasses, probably designed in Oakley’s Spheara style.