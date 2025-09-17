Meta Connect 2025: Event And Keynote Date And Time In India, US, UK, How To Watch, What To Expect
The highlight of the event is expected to be the Ray-Ban Meta Display smart glasses.
Meta Connect 2025, the annual showcase of the US-based tech company, begins tonight. The highlight of the event is expected to be the Ray-Ban Meta Display, a fresh pair of smart glasses that combine the functions of a smartphone and a smartwatch. Meta Connect’s keynote will feature Mark Zuckerberg, who’s expected to speak about AI-powered smart glasses, AI advancements, and Metaverse.
Here’s all the key information, including event schedules in India, US, and UK, how to watch the event and keynote live, and anticipated announcements.
Meta Connect 2025 Event And Keynote Date And Time In India, US, UK
The two-day Meta Connect will start on Sept. 17 and run through Sept. 18. The main attraction is the Connect Keynote, presented by Mark Zuckerberg on Day 1. Below are the timings of the Meta Connect keynote:
US: 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (Sept. 17)
India: 5:30 a.m. IST (Sept. 18).
UK: 1 a.m. BST (Sept. 18).
Meta Connect 2025 Event And Keynote: How To Watch
To watch Meta Connect 2025 event and keynote, you can or go to or through for Quest users.
Meta Connect 2025: What To Expect
Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote at Meta Connect 2025 is expected to provide an overview of the newest developments in AI, virtual reality, and wearable technology.
Meta Hypernova, also referred to as Ray-Ban Meta Display smart glasses, are an advanced version of smart glasses expected to be revealed at the event. They are tipped to blend the functionalities of a smartphone and smartwatch and come with a gesture band.
Meta could also unveil the third-generation Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, and they could come with Meta AI assistant, built-in cameras and speakers, and improved battery life.
Meta is also anticipated to reveal a new set of AI-enabled Oakley smart glasses, probably designed in Oakley’s Spheara style.