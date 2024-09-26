Meta Connect 2024: Cheaper Quest 3S Headset, New AI Features, Orion AR Glasses And More

Meta is adding new AI features to its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which allow you to take calls, listen to music, take pictures and videos, live steam directly from the glasses, and more. The new AI features help remember things like parking spot, setting a reminder for a future task, recording and sending voice messages on WhatsApp and Messenger, and translating speech in real time. Meta is also launching a new, limited edition set of transparent Wayfarer frames packed with the tech.

Video has been added to Meta AI. So, if you're exploring a new town wearing your smart glasses, you can ask Meta AI questions about landmarks you pass or get suggestions for what to see next; a hands-free walking tour of sorts. Or let’s say, at the grocery store, you can ask Meta AI to assist you in meal planning based on what you see as you browse the aisles.

You can easily get information about something you see. For example, if you say, “Hey Meta, tell me more about this monument,” the smart glasses will be your guide. Some small—but smart—changes: You no longer have to say “look” when you’re asking about something you’re looking at. Also, you don’t need to say “Hey Meta” over and over again; just say it once, and follow up with more conversation without the callout.

Meta is also collaborating with Be My Eyes, a free app that pairs low-vision and blind individuals with sighted volunteers so they can discuss what's in front of them. The volunteer can see the point of view of these individuals through the glasses and POV video calling, and can then provide real-time assistance.