'Ignore Those Emails': Meta Clarifies Amid Fears Of 17.5 Million Instagram Users' Data Being Breached

Meta, the social media giant that owns Instagram, issued a denial after internet users claimed that the data of 17.5 million users of the photo and short-video sharing app was breached.

The company, in a statement, clarified that there was no breach of data. The issue that led to users being asked to reset their passwords has been "fixed", it said, while noting that password-resetting emails can be ignored by the Instagram users.

"We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems and your Instagram accounts are secure. You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion," the official social media handle of Instagram stated.