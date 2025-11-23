Meta Buried 'Casual' Evidence Linking Social Media's Negative Impact On Mental Health: Report

“Rather than publishing those findings or pursuing additional research, the filing states, Meta called off further work and internally declared that the negative study findings were tainted by the “existing media narrative” around the company,” the report said.

Earlier this year Meta announced major changes to its content moderation practices including an end to its fact-checking programme, starting with the United States. Meta’s platforms – which include Facebook, Instagram and Threads – will no longer employ human fact-checkers and moderation teams, relying instead on a user-sourced “community notes” model. This is a similar method to current content moderation on X (formerly Twitter).

In a statement on Saturday, Meta spokesman Andy Stone said the study was stopped because its methodology was flawed and that it worked diligently to improve the safety of its products. “The full record will show that for over a decade, we have listened to parents, researched issues that matter most, and made real changes to protect teens,” he said.