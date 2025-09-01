Meta Built Flirty Chatbots Mimicking Taylor Swift, Other Stars Without Consent: Report

Meta used the names and images of international icons, including Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway and Selena Gomez, to design flirtatious AI chatbots without securing their approval, news agency Reuters reported.

Reuters found that alongside user-generated chatbots, a Meta staff member was responsible for producing at least three versions, including two parodies targeting Taylor Swift.

Meta’s chatbot tool allowed users to build publicly available AI chatbots replicating child celebrities, including 16-year-old Hollywood actor Walker Scobell. Disturbingly, when asked for a beach photo, the bot produced a shirtless likeness of the boy and even tagged it with a flirty remark.

“Pretty cute, huh?” the bot wrote below the picture, the news agency claimed.

These AI-driven celebrity lookalikes appeared across Meta’s popular platforms — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. During weeks of monitoring by Reuters, the chatbots frequently claimed to be the genuine stars. In many cases, the bots crossed boundaries by initiating sexual conversations and even suggesting in-person meetings.

Reuters reported that some of the celebrity-inspired AI avatars generated sexually suggestive material. When asked for private photographs, adult chatbots produced highly realistic images resembling their celebrity doubles, in bath settings or in revealing clothing, according to the report.