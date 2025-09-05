Nostalgia Play: Meta Brings Back 'Poke' Option On Facebook

The poke feature on Facebook is making its return to the platform. Although the feature never really left, Meta has announced an update, making it easier for Facebook users to 'poke' their friends.

"Sending pokes just got easier!" Facebook posted, revealing that users can now directly poke back at their friends through their main profile page.

Users can also use the Facebook.com/pokes link to select the friends they want to poke and see the pokes they have received from other Facebook users.

The pokes count will grow every time two set of users poke each other. Users can also dismiss pokes.

Facebook's new poke-tracking element is likely aimed at younger users, who are used to the gamification of social media apps. It is similar to the Streaks feature available on Snapchat.