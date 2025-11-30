Messaging Apps Like WhatsApp To Work Only With Active SIM; DoT Tightens Cyber Norms

The Centre's latest directive means that these messaging services would only work if the SIM is present and active in the user's device.

Issuing the direction on November 28, the telecom department said it has come to the notice of the central government that some of the app-based communication services that are utilising mobile number for identification of its customers/users or for provisioning or delivery of services, allows users to consume their services without availability of the underlying SIM within the device in which the said platform or app is running.