Meet Hoxo — First AI-Powered Humanoid Robot Deployed In Nuclear Sector By Capgemini, Orano

Orano, a France-based organisation engaged in the recovery and transformation of nuclear materials, and technology company Capgemini have announced the deployment of the first intelligent humanoid robot in the nuclear sector.

Deployed at the Orano Melox Ecole des Métiers in the Gard region of France, the robot is called Hoxo and comes equipped with embedded artificial intelligence and advanced sensors for real-time perception, autonomous navigation, execution of technical gestures, and interaction, according to a press note issued by the companies. Its purpose is to replicate human movements and operate alongside teams within nuclear facilities, including in challenging intervention environments.

Hoxo is being trained and programmed using AI models by Capgemini and Orano’s teams to support the people making fuel for nuclear power plants at the Orano Melox Ecole des Métiers facility. Workers can talk to it and ask it to complete various tasks.

Over the next four months, Orano Melox’s innovation teams will conduct a testing phase to validate Hoxo’s range of applications, combining mobility, precision, and AI. By offering an agile, scalable robotic platform, this initiative is expected to enhance industrial performance and potentially support operators through robotic assistance.

"Hoxo opens new perspectives for our operations by combining an intelligent and ergonomic robotic solution with the expertise of our on-site teams. It’s an innovation we aim to evolve to meet our industrial needs, contributing to both safety and competitiveness as we tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow," said Arnaud Capdepon, director of Orano Melox.

"This project, led by our AI Robotics & Experiences Lab, embodies the convergence of robotics, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and digital twins. It redefines human-machine interaction in sensitive environments and pushes the boundaries of industrial automation. Through this initiative, we harness the potential of physical AI to address Orano’s most demanding industrial challenges," added Pascal Brier, chief innovation officer at Capgemini and member of the Group Executive Committee.