MediBuddy, Philips To Bring Advanced Heart Health Tracking To Indian Users

Digital healthcare platform, MediBuddy, has joined hands with technology company, Philips, to improve preventive heart care in India through Philips HeartPrint. Philips HeartPrint offers a regular tracking tool that can indicate future risks and how heart health progresses over time.

Ahead of World Heart Day on Sept. 29, which highlights the need for proactive heart health management, the collaboration aims to transform cardiac care in India by enabling early intervention and personalised health strategies.

According to a media release, the HeartPrint assessment tracks various health indicators, including cardiovascular age, diabetes risk, obstructive sleep apnea risk, cardio-respiratory fitness index, heart rate analysis, cardiac index, blood pressure variability and stress disorder prediction, which will be accessible on MediBuddy mobile application. By integrating artificial intelligence-based longitudinal triaging on users' smartphones, HeartPrint will enable detection of early warning signs for the heart if any.

"With heart disease being a leading cause of death in India, early detection is crucial," Satish Kannan, co-founder and chief executive officer of MediBuddy, said. "By providing accessible, advanced tools for cardiac tracking on the MediBuddy platform, accessible through any smartphone, we're enabling millions to take control of their heart health, fostering earlier detection and better outcomes for a healthier nation."

By scanning their finger using their smartphone's camera through the MediBuddy mobile app, users can track key biomarkers that indicate their risk of heart disease, overall health deterioration, heart resilience and changes in heart function over time. Tracking these parameters could help users take proactive steps to address potential heart conditions before they develop into chronic issues, the release added.

The release stated users could perform a Resting Heart Assessment, a five-day process, where they would be able to track heart activity by spending two minutes each day on a simple task and scan. After five days, users received a report highlighting key biomarkers, areas for improvement and personalised recommendations. Similarly, the Reactive Heart Assessment followed the same process but spanned seven days.

These assessments could be done anywhere, and at any time, using a smartphone, potentially making heart health tracking more accessible to a wider population.

MediBuddy will integrate the Philips HeartPrint service into its digital health platform. This integration will allow its network of healthcare partners to leverage population health strategies, build awareness about their services, and enable timely and appropriate referrals, the company said.

"Our health tech expertise is a perfect fit with MediBuddy's digital health platforms enabling the evolution of a much-needed consumer health continuum based on out-of-the-hospital screening, precise digital interventions, early diagnosis and timely clinical care," said Adarsh Holavanahalli, business venture leader, IGT Solutions, Philips.