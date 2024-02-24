Mavenir Deploying Open RAN Network For Vodafone Idea Ahead Of Large-Scale Adoption

Cloud-native network infrastructure provider Mavenir said it's in the advanced commercial phase of deploying an open radio access network for Vodafone Idea Ltd. as part of a pilot project.

This covers key launch sites and is currently carrying live commercial traffic ahead of a planned large-scale deployment, the company said.

The pilot is the first O-RAN-compliant deployment into Vi’s network, utilising the N78 and N258 millimetre-wave spectrum bands and B1 supporting NSA architecture, the company said.

Radio access networks connect individual devices to a network through radio waves. They usually comprise a base station and antennas that cover specific regions.

Jagbir Singh, chief technical officer of Vi, said, “We’re proud to be demonstrating our leadership in exploring next-generation radio solutions that can deliver sustainable advantages to our business and to our customers. We see a major role ahead for open RAN technology in delivering the network enhanced capabilities, better TCO and open interfaces that will push the industry forward in new ways.”

Mavenir said it is providing an end-to-end cloud-native open RAN system for the Indian telecom operator. It incorporates a distributed unit solution based on commercial off-the-shelf hardware and scalable and modular OpenBeam radios, centralised unit plus full remote radio unit and RAN software capabilities running on Red Hat OpenShift.

BG Kumar, president, access networks, platforms and digital enablement at Mavenir, said that the company is “actively engaged in building out the ecosystem that will deliver next-generation open RAN technology platforms enhancing customer experience across India—powering greater growth, flexibility, customisation and customer-focused innovation, while driving down capital expenditure and operating expenses for operators.”