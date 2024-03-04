Marketers Concerned About Technology, Including Gen AI, Replacing Jobs: Gartner
With evolving organisational dynamics and rapid technology changes, 87% of marketers are concerned about technology, including generative artificial intelligence, replacing jobs in their industry, according to a survey by research and consulting firm Gartner.
The survey found that 89% of marketers are concerned about layoffs at their company. While the majority of marketers are optimistic about their career progression and skill preparedness, 55% reported experiencing mismatched job expectations in their current roles.
This is compounded by environmental uncertainty and undue burden from marketing technology: 61% of marketers said they have encountered a technology and/or process change in the past 12 months. Marketers also cited instability in leadership as a factor, with 20% having experienced a recent change in senior marketing leadership.
According to Gartner experts, high environmental uncertainty, mismatched role expectations and marketing-technology burden can lead to burnout as well as increased attrition. Chief marketing officers must prioritise development with a strong focus on upskilling and change management to ensure their function is prepared in the face of ongoing disruption.
Martech Is Complicated
Around 63% of martech leaders reported that marketing lacks the technical skills to successfully integrate and operate some of the technologies. It is important that CMOs closely align with their martech leaders to establish talent development plans that address these skill gaps.
According to Gartner experts, martech investments have a direct impact on the employee experience, and CMOs must weigh these costs and benefits.
Despite the acceleration of gen AI, which 47% of marketers are already using, the majority expressed concern about technology replacing jobs in their industry. As a result of gen AI, 26% of marketing leaders also planned headcount reductions in 2024.
Gartner experts suggest that by developing robust talent plans that incorporate the use of gen AI and work to increase skill preparedness, CMOs can mitigate its impacts on employees' well-being, leading to overall engagement and retention. These steps must address role transition and fit-for-purpose employee learning, as well as cover technology and process changes related to gen AI adoption.
Gen AI Can Reduce Burnout
Survey findings also indicated that marketers who engage in higher gen AI use are 30% less likely to report high burnout and 40% less likely to intend to leave their jobs in the next year.
According to Gartner experts, marketing's use of technology is constantly adapting, and the accelerated adoption of gen AI will encourage better performance and engagement, enhance creativity, as well as free up time and allow marketers to engage in more strategic work.
Experts suggest that while the CMOs cannot fully insulate their employees from change, they must take early action in change management to ensure employee buy-in and mitigate any negative impacts of change.