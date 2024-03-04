Marketers Concerned About Technology, Including Gen AI, Replacing Jobs: Gartner

With evolving organisational dynamics and rapid technology changes, 87% of marketers are concerned about technology, including generative artificial intelligence, replacing jobs in their industry, according to a survey by research and consulting firm Gartner.

The survey found that 89% of marketers are concerned about layoffs at their company. While the majority of marketers are optimistic about their career progression and skill preparedness, 55% reported experiencing mismatched job expectations in their current roles.

This is compounded by environmental uncertainty and undue burden from marketing technology: 61% of marketers said they have encountered a technology and/or process change in the past 12 months. Marketers also cited instability in leadership as a factor, with 20% having experienced a recent change in senior marketing leadership.

According to Gartner experts, high environmental uncertainty, mismatched role expectations and marketing-technology burden can lead to burnout as well as increased attrition. Chief marketing officers must prioritise development with a strong focus on upskilling and change management to ensure their function is prepared in the face of ongoing disruption.