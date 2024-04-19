Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Rolls Out 'Most Intelligent AI Assistant' Across WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook
The AI tool, which is Meta’s competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT is being rolled out in English in more than a dozen countries outside the United States.
Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced the launch of Meta AI across its social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger.
"Our goal is to build the world's leading AI," Meta CEO Zuckerberg said in a video posted on his Instagram.
"Built with Meta Llama 3, Meta AI is one of the world’s leading AI assistants, already on your phone, in your pocket for free. And it’s starting to go global with more features," Meta said in a blog post.
Meta AI was announced by the company at last year’s Connect.
"Now, people will have access to Meta AI in Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe — and we’re just getting started," the company said.
Meta AI is being integrated into the search boxes at the top of WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. Meta has also built a website, meta.ai, for users to use on web.
Meta said that they have built some unique creation features, like the ability to animate photos. "Meta AI now generates high quality images so fast that it creates and updates them in real-time as you're typing. It'll also generate a playback video of your creation process," the company said.
If planning a weekend getaway or night out with friends, then ask Meta AI.
Struggling with a math problem or a professional email, then ask Meta AI.
Meta AI's image-generating capabilities:
Meta AI can also be accessed when users are scrolling through their Facebook Feed.
"Come across a post you’re interested in? You can ask Meta AI for more info right from the post. So if you see a photo of the northern lights in Iceland, you can ask Meta AI what time of year is best to check out the aurora borealis," the company said.
"With our most powerful large language model under the hood, Meta AI is better than ever. We’re excited to share our next-generation assistant with even more people and can’t wait to see how it enhances people’s lives," Meta said.
While these updates are specific to Meta AI in Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and on the web, Meta AI is also available in the US on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses — and coming to Meta Quest.