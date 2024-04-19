Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Rolls Out 'Most Intelligent AI Assistant' Across WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced the launch of Meta AI across its social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger.

"Our goal is to build the world's leading AI," Meta CEO Zuckerberg said in a video posted on his Instagram.

"Built with Meta Llama 3, Meta AI is one of the world’s leading AI assistants, already on your phone, in your pocket for free. And it’s starting to go global with more features," Meta said in a blog post.

Meta AI was announced by the company at last year’s Connect.

The AI tool, which is Meta’s competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT is being rolled out in English in more than a dozen countries outside the United States.

"Now, people will have access to Meta AI in Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe — and we’re just getting started," the company said.