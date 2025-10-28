Mark Zuckerberg Shifts Metaverse Executive Vishal Shah To Boost AI Products

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has appointed insider Vishal Shah to a prominent role in artificial intelligence. He will be heading product management for AI products, the social media giant announced on Monday.

The move, first reported by the Financial Times citing an internal memo, focuses on the rising competition among Big Tech firms to direct top talent and resources toward the booming technology.

Meta is competing against industry heavyweights like Microsoft and leading startups such as OpenAI and Anthropic to build and deploy the most sophisticated AI models.

Meta is shaking things up in its metaverse department with some key leadership changes. Given Vishal Shah's new role in AI, Gabe Aul will now oversee all metaverse work, including avatars and content experiences. He will be building on his current work leading product efforts for Meta Horizon, the company's virtual world product.

Ryan Cairns will continue to lead Quest virtual reality hardware and Meta's VR operating system, but he will now report directly to CTO Andrew Bosworth, the Financial Times reported earlier on the management changes.

These changes come as Meta focuses on advancing its metaverse and AI capabilities. Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth emphasised that the metaverse remains a top priority for the company, and they have made significant progress in building VR hardware, creating a Horizon engine, and developing AI-centric tools.