Mark Zuckerberg Shares ‘Fun Milestone Update’ As Instagram Hits 3 Billion Active Monthly Users

As per TechCrunch, Instagram had achieved one billion monthly active users in 2018.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said messaging, reels and recommendations have been vital factors fuelling the platform’s growth in recent times. The future development of the app will also revolve around these features.

“Messaging, reels, and recommendations have driven most of our recent growth. So, over the next few months, we’re going to better organise the app around those features,” he wrote on Instagram.

Soon, Instagram users will be able to tweak how the app picks out posts for Reels, Mosseri shared. And if all goes well, this handy tool could show up on other feeds, giving everyone more say over what pops up in their timelines.

“We’ll soon start testing a way for you to tune your algorithm by adding and removing topics based on your interests, starting with reels. We hope this will be a meaningful new way to shape what you see,” he said.