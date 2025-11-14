Mark Cuban Says AI Job Seekers Should Target Small-To-Medium Companies Rather Than Big Corporations

Mark Cuban, the billionaire investor and serial entrepreneur, has long advocated that people of all ages should focus on building their understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) and put those skills to use in advancing their careers.

In a recent podcast, he suggested that job seekers should showcase their AI expertise to smaller firms rather than the big corporations pouring money into the technology. The 67-year-old investor advised job seekers to put their AI knowledge to work in small enterprises rather than trying to land positions at the corporate giants.

Speaking at the “Dumbest Guy in the Room” podcast with CivicScience CEO John Dick, he said, “They (small firms) have to compete differently, and they don’t have the resources to just, you know, have a huge IT department.”

“So, they’re going to go to kids just like we saw with the early days of the internet. You hired young kids who were more comfortable with it, who learned it already and could come in and implement new things.”