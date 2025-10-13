MapmyIndia's Homegrown Mappls App Live In Bengaluru: Traffic Signals To Alerts—How Will It Help You?
Mappls offers real-time updates on the timing of the signal that falls within the navigation range. MapmyIndia's Director Rohan Verma shared the feature’s images on social media platform X.
Mappls map, the product offered by navigation firm MapmyIndia has introduced a new feature on its platform that helps users track live traffic signal countdown. As of now, the feature is restricted to Bengaluru but the application plans to roll out the features to other cities too.
It offers real-time updates on the timing of the signal that falls within the navigation range. The company’s Director Rohan Verma shared the feature’s images on social media platform X earlier and wrote,
“Can you see the live traffic signal timings showing up on Mappls app? As the real traffic signal counts down, you see the same on the map inside Mappls app. Magical, and helpful :) Live in Bangalore now thanks to @blrcitytraffic n Arcadis India, and the work done by team @mappls, @MapmyIndia”.
He further wrote, “This is an India first btw! These and so many more innovations make Mappls, India’s own swadeshi maps & navigation app, much better for all Indians. Do learn more at http://about.mappls.com/app and try, and share further!”
Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw also posted a video of himself using the feature on social media platform X and wrote, "Swadeshi ‘Mappls’ by MapmyIndia. Good features…must try!"
The scrip rose as much as 10.80% to Rs 1,888 apiece. It pared gains to trade 6.02% higher at Rs 1,806.50 apiece, as of 12:53 p.m. This compares to a 0.38% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 16% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 152 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77.
Out of six analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, none recommend a 'hold,' and one suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 14.1%