Making UPI Payments With Facial Recognition And Fingerprint Scanning — Explained

To have their biometrics saved in the UPI app, users need to provide express consent and save their biometrics by opening their app and navigating to Settings> Security > Biometric Authentication.

To make a payment, users must scan the quick response code of the receiver or select their contact information. After doing so, they can selected the concerned bank and enter the amount. When requested to share their UPI PIN, users should select the 'Use Biometric' option on their screen.

They then need to authenticate their concerned biometrics via either fingerprint or facial recognition done by aligning their face as required with their phone camera or having their fingerprint scanned.

The transaction will be executed after authentication and users just need to wait for the confirmation message.