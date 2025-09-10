‘Makes No Sense’: iPhone Air Faces Flak For Poor Battery Life, Camera Features

Apple unveiled the iPhone Air at its ‘Awe Dropping’ showcase in California on Wednesday. It marked the arrival of a fresh entrant in its smartphone portfolio. The new model takes the place of last year’s iPhone 16 Plus, but comes in a sleeker, lightweight design. Apple also released its much-awaited iPhone 17 series at the event. The latest lineup included iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple Air, the slimmest phone from Apple so far, shares the core specifications of the iPhone 17 family, including the A19-series processor and compatibility with Apple Intelligence. With its ultra-thin build, the iPhone Air is aimed directly at rivals such as Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge in the premium slim-phone segment.

However, the device is facing widespread criticism for its anticipated poor battery and camera performance. Many are wondering exactly who the device is meant for.