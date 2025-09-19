'Make Me Like Arnold': Try These 5 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts To Get Ideal Gym Look
After the sari and festive-inspired looks, fitness enthusiasts are sharing their AI-created images of ideal “gym body.”
For fitness freaks, there is nothing like working out in the gym, sweating out that fat, and make that transformation into a leaner, muscular self. That’s how it should be, because if you wish to get that sculpted avatar, nothing can replace the hard work behind it.
However, for the sake of pure fun, you can do an instant transformation too, using Google Gemini Nano Banana AI photo editing tool that's all the rage. After the sari and festive-inspired looks, the Nano Banana AI image generator is trending as fitness enthusiasts share AI-created images of their ideal “gym body” on social media. Users are playing with prompts to produce images of their dream physique, showing off everything from defined abs to sculpted biceps to even asking the AI to remove their T-shirts.
Here are five Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts you can use to get that dream gym body look.
Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Gym Body Look
Prompt 1
Make me like Arnold, flexing his muscles. Transform the body of the person in the photo into an Arnold Schwarzenegger-inspired bodybuilder look. Keep the face as it is but change the physique, with big muscles and sculpted look. Also remove the T-shirt from the picture.
Prompt 2
Transform the physique of the person into a bodybuilder look with big biceps, keeping a realistic anatomy and natural proportions. Maintain the facial features, identity, hairstyle, and clothing as they are.
You can transform your look, adding big biceps, using the Nano Banana tool. (Source: Google Gemini)
Prompt 3
Reshape the body of the person in the picture to a more bulkier physique, with huge arms and big chest like a professional bodybuilder, chiselled features, powerful toned legs, six-pack abs, and veins showing through the muscles. Keep the face and identity the same.
Prompt 4
Change this lean-looking arm to bulkier, bodybuilder-like bicep and forearm, with a strong wrist. Add some veins on the muscles and show a bit of sweat on the arms as if coming straight from a workout.
You can even change lean-looking arms to bodybuilder-like biceps. (Source: Google Gemini)
Prompt 5
Reshape the body of the person in the image into a bulkier, gym-going physique. Add lean muscles, sculpted look, but overall strong body while keeping the look realistic.