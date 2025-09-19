'Make Me Like Arnold': Try These 5 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts To Get Ideal Gym Look

For fitness freaks, there is nothing like working out in the gym, sweating out that fat, and make that transformation into a leaner, muscular self. That’s how it should be, because if you wish to get that sculpted avatar, nothing can replace the hard work behind it.

However, for the sake of pure fun, you can do an instant transformation too, using Google Gemini Nano Banana AI photo editing tool that's all the rage. After the sari and festive-inspired looks, the Nano Banana AI image generator is trending as fitness enthusiasts share AI-created images of their ideal “gym body” on social media. Users are playing with prompts to produce images of their dream physique, showing off everything from defined abs to sculpted biceps to even asking the AI to remove their T-shirts.

Here are five Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts you can use to get that dream gym body look.