'Make Me Dracula': 5 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts To Get That Haunting Halloween Look
These Halloween-themed prompts will do everything from making you look like Dracula to decking your surroundings with pumpkins.
Halloween — the scary, fun fest — is here. This year, you have an ace up your sleeve to give your photos the perfect Halloween feel: Nano Banana. Google Gemini’s AI-powered photo editing tool can be used to create surreal, haunting Halloween images, ready to be shared on social in just seconds. Just upload your picture on Google Gemini 2.5 Flash, add Halloween-themed prompts, and watch the “horror” unfold.
Here are five Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts for Halloween that will do everything from making you look like Dracula to decking your surroundings with pumpkins.
Prompt 1
Dracula look created using Google Gemini.
Make me Dracula! Give me a very realistic Dracula look, with a piercing, intense gaze and a little blood staining my lips. Add only a bit of makeup on my face, keeping the overall facial features as they are. I am wearing the iconic Dracula attire: a flowing black cape lined in vivid red with a tall, upright collar, a white shirt, and a medallion suspended from a ribbon at my neck. Create an overall gothic atmosphere, illuminated by a single flickering candlelight.
Prompt 2
Halloween scene made using Google Gemini.
Use the girl in this image to create a vivid but realistic Halloween scene, keeping her face and clothing as it is. The girl is on her phone sitting in a living room adorned with Halloween decorations on the walls and around her, such as cutouts of bats, cobwebs, and spiders. In the background, add four scary characters looking at her: the ominous clown from “IT” movie, Chucky holding a knife, man in a Ghostface costume, and a Dracula, all converging on her.
Prompt 3
Pumpkin patch Halloween scenery made with Google Gemini.
Make a very realistic Halloween-themed day scene of a real park, with real autumn leaves and a few unlit pumpkins on the ground. There is a bench in the middle where a woman is sitting in casual attire, and next to her is a full-sized skeleton. Focus more on the woman with skeleton.
Prompt 4
Vintage horror made using Google Gemini.
Make a portrait of me lying on the bed, talking on a ’90s corded landline. The bedroom behind me is decorated with ’90s posters. My makeup is minimal but glamorous. A single bedside lamp lights the room. In the doorway of a dark hallway, a translucent bedsheet ghost looms, staring directly at me.
Prompt 5
Gothic portrait created by Google Gemini.
Create a gothic portrait using the woman in this image. Change her clothing’s colour to black with her face turned more white. The background should be dark as well. The overall picture should be monochrome, and the only colour should be the very bright red drink that the woman is having from the glass.