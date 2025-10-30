'Make Me Dracula': 5 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts To Get That Haunting Halloween Look

Halloween — the scary, fun fest — is here. This year, you have an ace up your sleeve to give your photos the perfect Halloween feel: Nano Banana. Google Gemini’s AI-powered photo editing tool can be used to create surreal, haunting Halloween images, ready to be shared on social in just seconds. Just upload your picture on Google Gemini 2.5 Flash, add Halloween-themed prompts, and watch the “horror” unfold.

Here are five Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts for Halloween that will do everything from making you look like Dracula to decking your surroundings with pumpkins.