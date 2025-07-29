Maharashtra Issues New Social Media Guidelines For Government Employees

Maharashtra government has issued new social media guidelines for government employees on Monday. The General Administration Department of the state government issued a circular with new guidelines.

Under the new social media guidelines employees of the Maharashtra government cannot criticise the existing or past policies of the state government or any other dispensation in the country.

As per circular, the new guidelines aims to prevent dissemination of confidential government information, spreading misinformation through social media and expressing reactions on social media in violation of government rules.

Disciplinary action will be taken against employees who fail to follow government guidelines, as per the guidelines.

A Government Resolution also stated that the employees will have to maintain separate accounts for personal and official uses. They are not supposed to use apps that are either banned by the state government or by the Centre.

"Employees violating these norms will face action under the Maharashtra Civil Service Conduct Rules 1979," the GR said.