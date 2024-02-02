Maharashtra Government, TEAM To Launch Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse At Tech Week

The Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra and Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai signed a memorandum of association for Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse to showcase ongoing infrastructure developments and envision the makeover of Mumbai Metropolitan Region by 2025 through a digital twin project.

The project is set to be launched at the Mumbai Tech Week on Feb. 18. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to be present at the event.

The Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse utilises advanced technology to create a virtual representation of Mumbai in the metaverse. The immersive experience will offer viewers a glimpse into the future of the city, showcasing ongoing infrastructure developments and envisioning the transformation of MMR by 2025, for which 12 infrastructure projects have been identified.

The project also envisages providing important information to citizens on the technology, cost, environmental and other factors, thus offering education on the efforts towards building long-term sustainable infrastructure.

Projects in the MMR include the Mumbai Coastal Road, which connects Marine Lines in south Mumbai to Kandivali in northern Mumbai; Mumbai Metro Line 3, the first and only fully underground metro system in Mumbai, running between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ; Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which has brought Mumbai closer to Navi Mumbai; and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

These infrastructure projects will go live during the MTW and will be accessible to the citizens through virtual reality devices across locations, a mobile app and website, and the official Maharashtra tourism website.

MTW is a not-for-profit initiative and will be held between Feb 18-23 to recognise and celebrate the city's thriving tech ecosystem through various formats. Organised by the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai, MTW will see 46 tech companies come together to host the event.

The Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse will be showcased at the Jio World Convention Centre located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. A number of policymakers, tech entrepreneurs, corporate and investors are expected to be part of the event.