Maharashtra Bets On AI To Tackle Cyber Crime, Partners With Microsoft For 'MahaCrimeOS AI'

The Maharashtra Government and Microsoft have joined hands to support victims of cybercrime and financial fraud with the development of the innovative AI system ‘MahaCrimeOS AI’, developed by the Government of Maharashtra in collaboration with Microsoft.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the platform will revolutionise the fight against cybercrime in Maharashtra and called it a "marvel."

This effort to tackle cyber crime in the state is riding on AI-driven cyber policing in Maharashtra through the collaboration with Microsoft.

“Its great to be back in India and here in Mumbai and have a chance this morning to talk about AI and mostly to celebrate all the AI and AI solutions being built. I am going to talk about CrimeOS that the Chief Minister here has sponsored and made happen in this state so that every citizen of this state can benefit. And that’s the type of innovation we want to see in any place,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said.