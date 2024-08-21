Magma HDI General Insurance Processes First Claim Through NHCX Portal

Magma HDI General Insurance Co. has announced that it processed its first claim through the National Health Claims Exchange portal.

The NHCX platform, introduced by the National Health Authority, has been set up to streamline healthcare claims under the central government's Ayushman Bharat health initiative. The NHCX portal facilitates real-time information exchange between different stakeholders in the claim process, including the healthcare provider, insurer, patient beneficiary and the government.

"The NHCX platform, designed to streamline and expedite the claims process, represents a significant advancement in the insurance sector. We believe it will play a significant role in furthering the insurance movement in the country. It testifies to our belief that technology can provide impetus to India's insurance sector," said Amit Bhandari, chief technical officer, Magma HDI.

"Our first claim settled through the portal further demonstrates Magma HDI's capabilities to align its processes with the government's vision for the industry. We look forward to settling more claims on the NHCX portal and becoming a part of the technological revolution that will positively impact India’s insurance sector," Bhandari added.

Magma HDI provides various solutions in the general insurance sphere, including motor, health, personal accident, home and commercial products.