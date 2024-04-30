Magellanic Cloud Bags Logistics Drone Order Worth Rs 43 Crore

Drone-based solutions provider Magellanic Cloud announced that it has got its first major logistic drone order from an Indian robotics firm for an aggregate value of Rs 43 crore. The order marks the company’s entry into the logistics sector that has high potential, with multiple players in India and abroad.

The order entails delivery of 45 CargoMax series drone kits, along with RTF Quadrotor Airframe, flight controllers, RC controllers, EO payload and transport case, which will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Bengaluru.

“This is the first major order for Magellanic Cloud from a private company to supply drones and will be used in the logistics and delivery sector. We are confident that more companies in this space will opt to use drones to scale up their businesses,” said Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, global chief executive officer, Magellanic Cloud.

According to Magellanic Cloud, its subsidiary, Scandron, is the first company to get approval from Directorate General of Civil Aviation for providing logistics drones in the country. The company aims to target a 5% share in the last mile delivery market in India.

The company will follow a combination of B2B and B2C model for its drone delivery services. The focus would be to work with aggregators in commercial use under a B2B model delivering supplies between hubs. It will also provide last mile delivery under critical cases—including armed forces, difficult terrains and medical supplies—under the B2C model.

According to Magellanic Cloud, the Indian e-commerce sector is estimated at $27 billion, with last mile connectivity sector estimated at $6 billion and growing at an average annual rate of around 15%.

The Indian drone sector has been witnessing emergence of homegrown players that have demonstrated high technology prowess and tailored their offerings to suit Indian conditions. The DGCA has been awarding clearance under the Drone Policy, in a bid to tackle various geographical and climatic challenges that prove a handicap in last-mile delivery and hazardous surveillance.