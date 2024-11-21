LTIMindtree Expands Partnership With Nexi Group To Drive Tech Transformation

LTIMindtree Ltd., a technology consulting and solutions company, has announced an expansion of its partnership with the Nexi Group, a European PayTech provider. The collaboration will aim to improve Nexi’s technologies across its core acquiring, issuing, and e-commerce platforms.

LTIMindtree will leverage its technical expertise and solutions to optimise Nexi’s core platforms in a bid to enhance performance and scalability. LTIMindtree will also manage Nexi’s hybrid infrastructure, enabling integration of on-premise and cloud-based solutions, while supporting the company’s digital transformation efforts.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, president and executive board member, LTIMindtree, said, “This partnership underscores our commitment to empower leading enterprises with advanced technology innovation. By leveraging our deep domain expertise and global delivery capabilities, we are confident in driving Nexi’s growth and success in the highly competitive digital payments industry.”

“We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with LTIMindtree,” said Giuseppe Dallona, CIO of Nexi Group. “Their proven expertise and global reach will help us enhance the resilience and flexibility of our platforms,” he added.

LTIMindtree associates will provide services to Nexi from nine global delivery centres, offering tech support and enabling a localised approach in key markets.