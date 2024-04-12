LTIMindtree Launches Composable Storefront Solution To Improve Digital Commerce Experiences

LTIMindtree Ltd. has announced Composable Storefront Quick Launch, a solution for composable storefronts, to enable retailers to enhance customer experiences with e-commerce components that suit their demands. The solution is built on the Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

The composable storefront solution allows retailers to create customised shopping experiences with UI enhancements and features and leverages capabilities such as Salesforce Einstein, personalisation, campaign management and Wishlist. The solution aims to speed up the storefront’s go-to-market timeline with features like enhanced UX, dynamic marketing pages leveraging Page Designer capability, store locators with Google Maps, and order history, the technology consulting and digital solutions company said.

“The fast-paced nature of the e-commerce and retail industries stipulates staying ahead of the constantly evolving technology landscape. With LTIMindtree’s Composable Storefront Quick Launch solution, businesses can reduce their go-to-market time, allowing for strategic manoeuvres to achieve business success,” said Nachiket Deshpande, whole-time director and chief operating officer, LTIMindtree.

Legacy e-commerce solutions are slow to update and difficult to customise, making it difficult for businesses to innovate. Additionally, monolithic infrastructures now come with prohibitive costs because of extra fees for integrations, upgrades, etc. Transitioning from a rigid strategy to one that allows adaptability in their technology stacks can enable businesses to prepare for future goal-oriented and economic actions.

According to LTIMindtree, the composable storefront can help reduce the operating expense for the transition, provide customised customer experiences, and reduce the bounce rate. The storefront will allow personalisation for B2C buyers and also assist businesses in selling across channels and geographies.

“Brands that leverage innovative technologies to enhance their customer experience can increase customer loyalty and business success. LTIMindtree’s Composable Storefront Quick Launch solution on Salesforce will provide a rapid kickstart to any e-commerce venture looking to build a strong commerce business foundation,” said Michael Affronti, senior vice president and general manager, commerce cloud, Salesforce.