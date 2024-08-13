L&T Technology Services To Provide Engineering Design, Procurement Services To Oil Major Shell

L&T Technology Services Ltd. has signed a long-term framework agreement with energy company Shell. The multi-year agreement will see LTTS providing integrated engineering and procurement services along with digital engineering services, data governance for capital projects and digital project management consultancy for Shell's global assets.

With its experience in engineering, manufacturing services, digital transformation and data services, L&T Technology Services will aim to support Shell in deploying their global delivery model to deliver projects.

"This new agreement with Shell as their engineering partner further builds on our long and continuous relationship in the area of information management and allied engineering services. With our extensive experience and capabilities in serving energy sector clients, we are excited to work with Shell and contribute in achieving their strategic objectives," said Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director of L&T Technology Services.