L&T Semiconductor Technologies, IBM To Collaborate In R&D For Advanced Processors

L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd. has announced discussions to engage in a research and development collaboration with IBM Corp. to design advanced processors. The scope of this work could include processor design for edge devices and hybrid cloud systems, as well as for areas like mobility, industrial, energy and servers.

Semiconductors are driving the growth of artificial intelligence, delivering the processing power that propels innovation. Under this collaboration, the two companies will focus on innovation, functionality and performance to enable reliable, secure and scalable compute for various applications. The work would be supportive of India’s aims to create semiconductor technologies that are competitive in the global market.

“Semiconductors are changing how all industries operate and reimagining how conventional architecture is being designed and used. The goal of our work with IBM is to harness our cutting-edge semiconductor design technology and IBM’s advanced processors to forge next-gen technology products,” said Sandeep Kumar, chief executive officer, L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd.

The collaboration will also focus on design and development of advanced processors adhering to regulatory standards and creating competitive products for global markets.

Earlier this year, IBM had announced a memorandum of understanding with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, an autonomous scientific society of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, for creating a joint working group to accelerate processor design and manufacturing for high-performance computing in India.

“Our collaboration with L&T Semiconductor Technologies would be part of our continued commitment to enhance India’s digital transformation and economic growth through advanced AI processor design and solutions,” said Mukesh Khare, general manager, IBM Semiconductors.

“Leveraging our collective strengths and advanced capabilities, we are dedicated to working with key public and private collaborators to advance what’s next in semiconductor and processor design technologies,” Khare said.